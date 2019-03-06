Dr. Achari on how to act F.A.ST. when suffering a stroke— plus, Trey shares his life-changing story 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, strokes alone account for more than 140,000 passings nationwide each year.

It's a serious health issue that knows no prejudice. In fact, our very own Morning Dose host Trey Serna experienced a minor stroke about four years ago.

Neurologist Dr. Reeta Achari tells us most people recognize the symptoms of a stroke but often fail to act in time— or sometimes, at all! She breaks down the proper steps to acting F.A.S.T. and gives us other useful advice that could save you or your loved one's life.