Fitness Friday: Slim down for spring!

Can you believe spring, tank tops and flip flops are around the corner?! Personal trainer and nutrition expert Lindsey Day shows us workouts she's using to help her clients slim down for spring!

LINDSEY: March is here and it's just about time to dig the shorts out of the closet! If the thought of that scares you, I've got the person to inspire you!

ERIKA: I looked in the mirror decided I needed to make a change. You know, I've had these shorts in my closet that were just collecting dust and I really didn't want to buy a whole new wardrobe.

LINDSEY: That decision happened a few months ago and since then you've already lost 15 LBS of FAT and added 5 LBS of muscle! That's 3 of these GONE! Now What's your goal?

ERIKA: I want to fit into these shorts by this summer!

LINDSEY: Alright that's 2 pants sizes in a couple months. We're going to do this WITHOUT cutting calories and WITHOUT increasing workout time. Of course, more than 70% of reaching your goal is about your nutrition and sleep! How has your eating changed?

ERIKA: I went from eating fast food several times per week to meal prepping. I eat more protein, vegetables, sweet potatoes and healthy fats now.

LINDSEY: Erika doesn't make excuses. She's showed up for ALL 46 of the sessions we've had together so far! What do you tell yourself to get here on those tough days?

ERIKA: I just remind myself what my end goal is and how good it will feel to fit back into these shorts!

Here is a sample one of Erika's workouts:

BACK AND ABS

1a- 20 BENT OVER DUMBBELL ROWS

1b- 20 RUSSIAN SIDE TWISTS

2a- 20 DUMBBELL DEADLIFT

2b- 30 SECONDS FLUTTER KICKS

3a- 20 LAT PULL DOWNS

3b- 50 BICYCLE CRUNCHES

