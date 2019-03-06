HPD: Sleeping homeless woman set on fire; victim recovering in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A homeless woman is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after being set on fire in west Houston.

Houston police and firefighters responded to a shopping center at the corner of south Kirkwood and High Star Drive Tuesday around 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40 year old woman, was sleeping when the incident happened.

She was conscious when first responders arrived on scene.

“Upon arrival they found a female that had been burned," Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said. "When they made contact with the female, she said she was sleeping outside the strip center when a suspect came up and lit her on fire.”

She was taken to the hospital with serious burns, but she is expected to survive.

Police said there are some surveillance cameras at one of the churches in the center. Tuesday night, they were working to get in touch with the pastor to be able to see the video. Hopefully, that can help lead them to whoever did this.