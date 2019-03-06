The Art Spot: Alexander Hamilton Middle School student presents ‘Early Morning’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"Early Morning"

"Early Morning" by Casapao.

Our latest feature is a piece by eighth grader Casapao, 13. He's calls his work "Early Morning."

Casapao said the inspiration for the piece was simple— he thinks roosters are very colorful, so he drew a rooster! And it's very colorful, indeed.

Nice job, Casapao! And thank you for sharing your art with us this morning!

