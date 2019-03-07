Class Acts: Senior Icetria Green is leading the charge with unwavering willpower and a positive mindset! 

Icetria Green refuses to give up. Even after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her home and caused her to be separated from her family, she remained dedicated to her studies and school activities.

She’s the senior class president at Sterling Aviation High School and the commander of her school’s NJROTC program.

Icetria has leadership skills well beyond her years. She’s well respected by school staff and her classmates.

“They look up to her. They see her as one that has their best interest at heart. She really represents sterling very well,” Principal Sabrina Cuby King said.

Earlier this year, she was one of seven students in the nation whose stories of overcoming challenges served as inspiration for a mosaic portrait. Her most recent challenge was Harvey.

“I ended up having to leave and stay with my grandparents, so I was separated from my mom and sister for about three months,” Icetria said. “I would not wish that on anybody.”

During that time, she had to catch two METRO buses to get to school each day, but she didn’t use her circumstances as an excuse.

“I knew that I couldn’t stop because I knew that school is my only way out,” Icetria said. “I gotta take it serious. I gotta do something.”

“I’m just so proud to have her as a student. I have learned so much from her,” Cuby-King said.

Icetria wants to be a psychiatrist one day, and then, an officer in the navy. As commanding officer of her school’s NJROTC program, she’s getting good experience.

“ROTC has taught me a lot about leadership and being comfortable in my leadership position and using my voice,” Icetria said.

She’ll be the first in her family to go to college. As the oldest sister, she’s committed to setting a good example for her siblings.

“That’s my main goal. To show it can be done,” Icetria said. “No matter what, it can be done.”

In the fall, Icetria is heading off to Stephen F. Austin where she will study psychology.

