The Art Spot: Alexander Hamilton Middle School student presents ‘Anger Issues’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

“Anger Issues”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The piece we're highlighting this morning is by Kristian Diaz, 13.

Our latest feature is by eighth grader Kristin Diaz, 13, called "Anger Issues."

Kristian says his inspiration for drawing this piece was to help raise awareness of the many animals— both cats and dogs— that have no home and need to be rescued.

Great job, Kristian!