Across the U.S., kitchen tables are becoming the new classroom! In fact, a recent government study projected by 2020 as many as 2.3 million children will be homeschooled.

Morning Dose welcomes Karen Logan, a producer for the 6th Annual Homeschool Family Expo happening this weekend in The Woodlands. Logan is also the blogger behind WoodlandsMommy.com— and a homeschool mom herself!