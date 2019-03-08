Hit the water this weekend at the 47th Annual Buffalo Bayou Regatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a kayak— or a canoe — and join the hundreds of experienced and recreational paddlers Saturday as they compete in a 15-mile race at the 47th Annual Buffalo Bayou Regatta. Co-founder Anastasia Hansen of popular lifestyle blog It's not Hou It's me joins us in studio with insight into this upcoming event.

Official registration has closed, but those interested in competing can still join in the fun. However, you'll have to bring your own paddle.

The route goes from Voss Road to San Felipe Street. Following the race, participants and supporters are invited to zydeco music, food and more during an after party at Allen's Landing.

Click here for more details.