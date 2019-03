Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clothing designer Cesar Galindo continues to take the fashion industry by storm with his architectural, powerful designs that will make any woman fierce on the runway.

Galindo's styles have been worn by many celebrities from Grace Jones, Joan Jett, Gwen Stephani, Wendy Williams— and the lists goes on. He's currently working on a line for Kimora Lee Simmons.

Galindo chats with the Morning Dose crew about his latest projects, his inspiration and some charming rodeo-ready denim jackets!