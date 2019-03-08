Local man cuts body weight in half with Zumba after doctors say he wouldn’t survive past age 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Fitness Friday time! Here's some inspiration for anyone looking to make a big life change!

This Houstonian Zumba dancer lost over 200 pounds of fat and kept it off! Fitness and nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, dances us through Jay P's story.

LINDSEY: I cannot think of a better person to inspire you than Juan! He's a fitness enthusiast but it has not always been this way.

JUAN: 5 years ago I weighed 412 pounds. I didn't have any goals. I wasn't inspired by anything just going through the motions of life. I liked to dance. Dance was always a part of my life.

In 2013 I had a heart attack from a lot of different abusive habits with health and nutrition. My doctor told me you have two choices. You're either going to get healthy, get fit and lose the weight or you're not going to make it past 30.

LINDSEY: I love how when you were faced with this pivotal moment - you had a choice. You could've either stayed where you were or you could've risen above. You rose above! There are so many people who may not even realize it but they can chose whether to change the direction of their life or not.

JUAN: They say you're a summation of the people you see on a regular basis. I was surrounded by not only the wrong people but the wrong habits. I come from your typical Latino family from NYC. It's funny because to make this happen I had to sell everything I had in my room. I moved all the way across the country to be in a completely opposite environment.

LINDSEY: If someone listening is thinking, 'I'm at a point where I need to make some change - what's one thing you'd recommend to them?

JUAN: If you see an opportunity JUMP! Don't doubt yourself, don't question it, don't talk yourself out of all the reasons you CAN'T do something. At the end you're going to be better off than when you started.

To follow Juan's story:

IG: @JAYPFITLIFE

JAY P'S NEWSLETTER

To learn more fitness and nutrition with Lindsey Day:

http://bit.ly/ChargeUpLaunchSpecial

www.LindseyDayFitness.com

FB: Lindsey Day Fitness

IG @LindseyDayFitness

YouTube Channel: youtube.com/c/LindseyDayFitness