The Art Spot: Alexander Hamilton Middle School student presents ‘Fishy Fish’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD. We welcomed a few of those talented young artists to the studio for an in-person thank you for their creative works, which decorate the Morning Dose set!

"Fishy Fish"

Our latest daily feature is by sixth grader Gabriella Deleon, 11. She calls her work "Fishy Fish."

Gabriella said she learned to draw by looking at her dad's drawings and then copying them. Eventually, she realized she could use her imagination to come up with drawings of her own.

Nice job, Gabriella!