Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"Friendly Dog"

Our latest feature is a drawing by eighth grader David Martinez, 14. It's called "Friendly Dog."

David said he was inspired by the dogs at the Friends for Life animal shelter.

He loves the animals there, so he decided to draw this dog.

Nice job, David!