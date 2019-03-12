Shell Shack Houston bringing Gulf-coast fusion, boil options to H-town’s seafood lovers 

Posted 2:10 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, March 12, 2019

Crawfish season is in full effect! Shell Shack Houston in the Morning Dose studio with all your seafood favorites, and this time, you get to pick what Gulf-style boil you would like. Watch the video to find out what we're talking about.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.