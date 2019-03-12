Spring cleaning your finances with money master Ian Dunlap 

Most of us are hoping to see more green in 2019, but it won't happen if those financial habits aren't in order! Morning Dose welcomes back financial consultant and master investor Ian Dunlap, founder of the Red Panda Academy, for advice on spring cleaning your checkbook.

