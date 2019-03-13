Boys, girls enjoy STEM fun all spring break during free Girlstart event at Discovery Green

Discovery Green has a special spring break event for those parents looking to help their children spring into STEM fun.

Girlstart’s Discovery Green Spring Break initiative includes fun hands-on STEM activities that foster general awareness about STEM and encourage children and families to recognize that "STEM is everywhere."

Families will be entertained with educational activities including building LED superhero logos, testing out foam rockets and a day of fun in the snow.

The event is free and runs from March 12 - 16.

