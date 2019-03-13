It’s National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

Posted 3:41 PM, March 13, 2019, by

It's National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day! We asked our viewers if they thought the old superstition was true, and here's what they said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.