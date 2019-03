Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dusti Joyner gets a real kick out of painting her amazing sculptures and masterpieces, including a sculpture currently being featured on Boot Row at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show. The Houston-based artist joins us on the Morning Dose couch to talk about the process and inspiration behind the sculpture, which she breathed life into with her unique style.

Joyner joins us in the Morning Dose studio with a quick painting lesson! Watch the video below to see what happened.