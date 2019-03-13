The Art Spot: Alexander Hamilton Middle School students present ‘Mad Cat’ and ‘The Big Ocean’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"Mad Cat"

The first of two artworks showcased Wednesday was crafted by eighth grader Esmeralda Jimenez, 13. She calls her piece "Mad Cat," which she drew simply because she loves animals!

"The Big Ocean"

"The Big Ocean" was created by sixth grader Marissa Reyes, 11. The young artist says that even the biggest ocean fish can be beautiful!

Thank you to both Esmeralda and Marissa for sharing their work with us!