It’s time to wild out for wildlife, and our latest creature features are two peas in a pond! Morning Dose welcomes Lady and Gigantor, two friendly turtles purchased from a pet shop only to be sent to the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center after their owner discovered the reptiles were suffering from bone disease.

Our new friends are joined by Outreach and Events Coordinator Victoria Hepburn.

