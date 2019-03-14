Class Acts: Daniel Jaramillo is running towards a brighter future at Alief Taylor 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daniel Jaramillo has a lot on his plate, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love staying after school," Jaramillo said. "If I go home on time, I feel weird.”

A senior at Alief Taylor, Jaramillo has a 4.32 GPA and is president of his school's college prep program. He's also a student athlete!

“He’s a leader," Alief Taylor Principal Mary Williams said. "And he’s a quiet leader. He is very unassuming, and I know that his goal is to make the world for others. It's not even about him, it's about those that follow him.

“He doesn’t let obstacles or challenges stand in his way," Tiffany Gowens said. "He is always overcoming them.”

In the fall, he found out he’s a Questbridge Scholar, which granted him a full ride to Colby College, a little Ivy League university in Maine.

“Whenever, I found out I got a full ride, I was crying,” Jaramillo said.

Daniel is a first-generation college student. His parents immigrated from Mexico. He says they are his inspiration.

“If my parents can do all of that with the little stuff that they had, I can do so much more,” Jaramillo said.

His plan for the future? To be a lawyer.

“In fifth grade, I just said I wanted to be a lawyer because it was cool, but then over the years I started getting into it and started seeing this is what they do and I love it,” Jaramillo said.

One day he wants to have his own firm and be able to provide legal aid for those who can’t afford it and he's excited to put in the work to get there.

“All the hard work that you are putting in right now going up, once you get older, its going to be easier for you," Jaramillo said. "You just have to put in the work and never give in."

Jaramillo said he plans on heading to Colby College in the fall and will be double majoring in English and government.