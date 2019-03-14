How far would you go for your child’s success?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Operations Varsity Blues has been a hot topic across the internet— not to mention in the Morning Dose studio! During a conversation, we started to think about the stuff we've done to help our children get ahead from doing their science projects, making big donations to boosters clubs, and so on. We asked our viewers, based on their own means, where do they draw the line when helping their kid.

It’s never too late to join the discussion! Follow us on Facebook to be in the know on future Deep Dive topics.