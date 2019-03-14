Learn how 16-year-old Zayda Falcon and Camp for All are helping kids with Kidney Disease

Today we recognize World Kidney Day — where over 50 million children are unfortunately faced with kidney disease.

16-year-old Zayda Falcon was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 8. Social Worker at Children’s Memorial Hermann Cindie Gammon explains how to care for a child with unfortunate disease.

CEO and President of Camp for All Pat Sorrells shares the impact of how Camp Shining Stars empowers and strengthens kids who have kidney disease every year. Zayda explains how her Facebook page, Zayda's Z Force, raise awareness for people to understand her heartbreaking disease.

Camp for All goes "Over the Edge" to raise awareness and donations for children with kidney disease.