You’re in luck! We’ve got great activities for you this St. Patty’s weekend

Posted 11:22 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, March 14, 2019

You don't have to have the luck of the Irish indoor to stumble upon good fun this St. Patrick's weekend! It's Not Hou It's Me bloggers Anastasia and Natalie join Morning Dose in studio with fun activities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.