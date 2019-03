Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you see when you look in the mirror? Does it fit the status quo? In the world of fashion, far too many faces are left in the shadows.

Morning Dose sits down with Shareece Gregory, the owner of Alll 4 U Boutique and creator of the 50 Shades of Fashion showcase. Known to many as Mz. Ree Ree, she and her squad are defying mainstream beauty standards and creating a community of empowerment for those of all body types, ages and backgrounds.