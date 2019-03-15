The Art Spot: Alexander Hamilton Middle School students present ‘Sack of Cola Nuts,’ ‘Loyalty’ and ‘Patience’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"Sack of Cola Nuts"

"Sack of Cola Nuts" by Maria Mosqueda.

Our first sculpture, the purple one on the left, is by eighth grader Maria Mosqueda, 14. Her piece is called "Sack of Cola Nuts," and she said she was simply inspired to do this piece because it seemed like fun!

"Loyalty"

"Loyalty" by Judith Palestina.

The second sculpture, right there in the middle, is by eighth grader Judith Palestina, 13. Her piece is called "Loyalty," and she said she chose to name her piece that because loyalty is something that is important to her.

"Patience" 

"Patience" by Prisilia Gutierrez

The last piece right there is by eighth grader Prisilia Gutierrez, 13. Her piece is called "patience," and she said she chose this project as part of Black History Month project.

Nice job to all our students, and thank you for sharing your art with us!

