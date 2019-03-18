Deer Park, La Porte ISDs cancel school as ITC Deer Park fire continues to burn: officials

DEER PARK, Texas — A fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies Deer Park plant continues to burn. As of Monday, the shelter in place issued for the area has been lifted.

Both Deer Porte ISD and Deer Park ISD have cancelled school for Monday as a result of the fire.

The fire started early Sunday at the plant on Tidal Road near N. Independence Parkway. Five additional chemical storage tanks caught fire Sunday night at the plant.

There are two chemicals burning, naptha and xylene, according to officials. Both are components in gasoline.

At this point, officials are trying to keep the fire from spreading further.

TODAY'S DOSE: Fire continues to burn at ITC Deer Park plant. Both @DPISD and @lpisd confirm school is canceled for Monday. 📺WATCH MORNING DOSE (6 – 9 a.m.) for latest updates. MORE INFO ON FIRE –> https://t.co/UQS3skqbcq pic.twitter.com/DP9ceRpars — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) March 18, 2019

No injuries have been reported and there are no detectable chemicals outside the fence line.

The city is staying cautious until it is contained.

Anyone in Deer Park should turn off central heating and air conditioning units.

Electric space heaters are OK to use.