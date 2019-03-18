The Art Spot: Felix Cook Elementary students present ‘Believe in Yourself’ and ‘Blue Sadness’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Felix Cook Elementary in Houston ISD.

"Believe in Yourself"

The first piece to be featured this morning is by fifth grader Samuel Valdez, 10, and it's titled "Believe in Yourself." Samuel said he was inspired to draw this piece because his friends always encourage him to use his talents and to believe in himself.

"Blue Sadness"

Our second piece is by fifth grader Kenia Cedillo, 10. The little artist calls her piece "Blue Sadness" and said she enjoys making designs and random colors because it feels like she's making her own rules!

Samuel and Kenia, nice job! And thank you for sharing your work with us!