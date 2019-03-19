Discover Your Best Self Summit empowering mothers this weekend in Houston

Maid, nurse, cook, teacher, chauffeur: motherhood is a role requiring many different hats.
Raising children is a full time job, and too often mothers neglect to pause and give themselves a little tender love and care. Of course, it's easier said than done! Shaniese Ruffin is helping mothers throughout Houston fit self-care and personal growth back into their schedule.
Ruffin joins us on the Morning Dose couch to talk about the movement and an upcoming summit to empower mothers everywhere. Click here to learn more about the event.
View this post on Instagram
🥰 It's time to discover your best self! Shaniese Ruffin joined us on Morning Dose this AM to talk about her mommy journey and rediscovering yourself! She'll be hosting the DISCOVER YOUR BEST SELF SUMMIT on March 23 at @spacesworks in the Greenway Plaza/Upper Kirby area. Slide for more info! . . . . . #houstonmom #womenempowerment #mompowerment #momlife #parentinglife #mompreneur #bosslife #workingmomlife #momtime