Kechi Okwuchi continues to lift hearts with inspirational singing voice, harrowing story of survival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kechi Okwuchi is a name that has become synonymous with faith, strength and inspiration for her fans.

The Nigerian-born signer and 2017 America's Got Talent finalist is just one of two passengers to survive a 2005 commercial plane crash, leaving the wreckage with life-threatening burns on more than half her body.

[Watch Kechi Okwuchi perform on Morning Dose]

After undergoing dozens of surgeries and several months in the intensive care unit, she turned to God and her vocal talents for healing. That talent sent her straight to the top in the America's Got Talent competition and the voice of endurance for her millions of fans including Morning Dose's Sharron and Maria!

Kechi comes to Morning Dose to share her story and to perform a new song inspired by her testimony.

[Maria brought to tears meeting Kechi, Morning Dose post-show chat]