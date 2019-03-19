The Art Spot: Felix Cook Elementary student presents ‘Life is Golden’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Felix Cook Elementary in Houston ISD.

"Life is Golden"

The Art Spot is vibrant with color this week, and our first feature is a piece created by fifth grader Mary Williams. She has titled it "Life is Golden."

The young artist said money cannot buy everything, but being well-off can make you feel more secure is the underlying message of this colorful multimedia artwork. She added that "well-off" can be both physical and emotional completion.

Way to go, Mary! And thank you for sharing your art with us!