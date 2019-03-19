Where’s Maggie? It’s a magical adventure at The Whimsy World pop-up art gallery and studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pop-up art studios are nothing new, but its a trend that seems to be taking Houston in a flash! Maggie's latest adventure is a magical one as she heads to The Whimsy World pop-up studio at the Sugar Land Town Center.

This enchanting photo opportunity and interactive art gallery was designed by artist Shelbi Nicole. Morning Dose learns more about the artist and the allure of popup studios as the two women go through the various rooms.