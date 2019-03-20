ITC Deer Park fire extinguished; San Jacinto College, several local school districts closed as precaution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER PARK, Texas — The chemical tank fire that started at Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park over the weekend has officially been extinguished, the company confirmed early Wednesday.

It was declared extinguished at 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ITC statement. For the time being, firefighters will continue to spray the tanks with foam and water in order to speed up the cooling process and to prevent reigniting of the remaining material, company officials said.

"Although all fires have been extinguished at this time, steam and smoke may still be visible from the area and the possibility for reigniting still exists," ITC officials said early Wednesday. "Air monitoring continues and as of this update readings are currently well below hazardous levels."

What a difference from this time yesterday! The fire at ITC in Deer Park was put out around 3 this morning. Crews are still putting water & foam on the tanks to help them cool & to hopefully prevent them from reigniting. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/tpLK1TAmnV — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) March 20, 2019

Multiple school districts and the local college have closed for the day although all that remains at the site is some light, lingering smoke.

WEDNESDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO ITC DEER PARK FIRE

San Jacinto College

Deer Park ISD

La Porte ISD

Channelview ISD

Galena Park ISD

Sheldon ISD

KIPP Legacy

KIPP Polaris

KIPP Voyage

KIPP Northeast College Prep

KIPP Intrepid

KIPP Explore

KIPP Climb

KIPP Prime

The fire is out, but it's clear concerns about air quality remain. Morning Dose heard from health and emergency officials that the tests they are doing aren’t showing that there should be any health risks to the community.

Residents can view the latest air quality reports from the area online at ReadyHarris.org. The website shows air quality based on data that was collected with handheld monitors. Visitors can also see where and when each test was taken.

A spokesperson for ITC, the company at the center of the incident, made a tearful apology during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"ITC is very sorry that this unfortunate event— this isn't an event we wanted or planned," ITC spokesperson Alice Richardson said. "Many of my employees work in the city of Deer Park, they live in Deer Park, they are out there fighting this fire the best they can."

Thick, black plumes of smoke continued to stretch across parts of the Deer Park and La Porte areas for a total of three days after flames first ignited at the chemical plant about 10:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

ONLINE NOW | Harris County Air Quality Web Page launched to provide our residents with regular updates on the #DeerParkFire. Visit the page: https://t.co/8VBwwPRcWh pic.twitter.com/LzbnIxwwYi — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) March 19, 2019

ITC said about 30 employees were working at the facility when the fire started, but no serious injuries have been reported from worker or the surrounding residents.

Possible causes of the fire have not been shared as the company continues to investigate the incident. However, the company has identified the burning chemicals as naphtha and xylene— both of which are gasoline components and are commonly found in nail polish remover and paint thinner.