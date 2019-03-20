Girl Scouts ‘Cookies for Heroes’ program returns with focus on support of Harvey first responders 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl Scout cookie season is the sweetest of all, but it can also be the most charitable! Besides raising money to support the future of female leadership through the Girls Scout program, the nation's favorite little troopers are doing some great work to support our city's finest.

The Girl Scouts' "Cookies 4 Heroes" program returns for 2019, and this time, proceeds will go toward supporting first responders following the heroic efforts displayed by various emergency response agencies during Hurricane Harvey— and even now as the Houston area continues to recover.

Spokesperson Connie Chavez and 10-year-old Anita with Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council join us on Morning Dose to talk about the program.