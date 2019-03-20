The Art Spot: Felix Cook Elementary student presents ‘Blindfolded’ and ‘Spanish Guitar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Felix cook elementary in Houston ISD.

"Blindfolded"

Our first piece is by fifth grader Austin Wheatfall, and her piece is called "Blindfolded."

She said the meaning behind her piece is going through life with a blindfold on is what people do when they don't get involved— so it's important to not ignore what's going on around you and to get involved.

"Spanish Guitar"

Our second piece is by 10-year-old Kenia Cedillo, 10, and it's called "Spanish Guitar."

She enjoys this piece because she says that anything with patterns and designs is exciting to hear!