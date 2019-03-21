Class Acts: Senior Courtney Hudson-Parker is one you can trust with your life!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Working in the medical field carries a huge responsibility— one that Seven Lakes High School senior Courtney Hudson-Parker lives for.

“Every time I would learn something new about it, it made me want to do it more,” Hudson-Parker said.

She’s getting hands on experience at the Miller Career and Technology Center. Each day, she’s getting closer to her EMT certification.

“Energetic, [she's] always wanting to do more and learn more and go above and beyond,” Katy ISD EMT Program Coordinator David Watson said.

But most importantly, she’s honest.

“As an EMT, you are put in a situation where people are their most vulnerable. They’ve got to be able to have that trust. I would trust Courtney with my own family’s life,” Watson said.

Hudson-Parker is part of the future health professionals organization, a checker at H-E-B, and a probationary member of the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department.

“I spend about four shifts a month there, but I try to do eight or ten, as many as I can,” she said.

She's compassionate and smart. Her goal is to be a flight nurse at Memorial Hermann.

"I have just been learning more and more about it, who created it, Dr. Red Duke, love him, I’m in love,” Hudson Parker said.

It’s that heart for others that will surely take her far.

Hudson-Parker is heading to UT Tyler next year and then on to UT Austin to finish her degree.

If you know a stand out high school senior, let us know! They could be our next class act! Click here to nominate them!