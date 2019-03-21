Dress for Success Houston, Palais Royal partner up for program benefiting women veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress for Success Houston has partnered with Palais Royal to launch a special program benefiting female veterans. It’s about more than providing clothes, this women-helping-women initiative is all about empowerment and strengthening relationships within the female veteran community .

Most of the veterans Dress for Success services are single, including single mothers. The organization is also assisting the women with job hunting, learning how to translate their military experience into civilian skills and other professional resources.

Currently, the store is offering a 25 percent discounts daily for all active, in-active and retired military.

DFS Client Services Director Alesha Walker, who is also veteran, walks Maggie through the program. We also here the story of veteran Phillippia Reynolds, who severed in the Air Force for more than 16 years and has been greatly impacted by the program.