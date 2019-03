Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a parent, losing a child at any age is a heartbreak that never truly heals. Ritchie Johnson, who lost her 39-year-old son to sickle cell and cancer, has turned the pain of that lost to an organization working to help others heal and to build awareness.

The founder the Chris 'CJ' Johnson Foundation, Johnson joins us on Morning Dose to talk about his amazing group and an upcoming event.