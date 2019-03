Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Felix cook elementary in Houston ISD.

"Surprised"

Our latest feature is a creation from fourth grader Hodaly Argueta, and it's called "Surprised."

Hodaly said she learned about a certain style of art in class called fauvism, so she wanted to create a picture using her creative imagination, but also show the wild colors of fauvism."

Nice job, Hodaly!