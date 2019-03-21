It’s never too late to join the discussion! Follow us on Facebook to be in the know on future Deep Dive topics.
What stresses you out most at work?
-
It’s National Love Your Pet Day!
-
How do you avoid germs in public restrooms?
-
What’s your favorite thing about the Houston rodeo?
-
Should student athletes get paid?
-
How is most of your money wasted?
-
-
Who has the best barbecue in Houston?
-
Is Deer Park making you rethink living near a refinery?
-
Would you take a pay cut if it meant a happier life?
-
Should Texas lower the voting age to 16 for local elections?
-
Is lowering the grading scale a good or bad idea?
-
-
At what age should parents cut off their children financially?
-
If you could be the descendant of any famous person, who would it be and why?
-
Good or bad idea? Texas lawmakers pushing for longer school year