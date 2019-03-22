Celebrity makeup artist J. Vincent shares spring beauty tips ahead of The Makeup Show

Posted 10:35 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, March 22, 2019

You're beautiful inside and out, but a little glitter and shine never hurt anyone! Celebrity makeup artist J. Vincent walks us through this season's hottest beauty trends as well as a few must have products for your cosmetic kit. He's styled dozens of celebrities and politics from Lady Gaga, Reese Whiterspoon, Amy Winehouse, Ashley Graham, Chrissy Tiegen, Barack Obama— just to name a few.

The Makeup Show returns to Houston, and this time, it's open to the public. This community event and cosmetic showcase will be held at the Hilton Houston Post Oak hotel from March 23-24.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.