Classes cancelled at multiple schools near ITC Deer Park plant as air quality concerns continue; shelter-in-place lifted

DEER PARK, Texas — The shelter-in-place order has been lifted Thursday afternoon for both Deer Park and Galena Park as Intercontinental Terminal Company and county officials continue to monitor air quality throughout the area.

As a precaution, multiple school districts have cancelled classes for Friday. The school districts have confirmed no classes:

San Jacinto College (only daytime classes cancelled; classes after 5 p.m. and weekend classes continuing, child care centers open, employees must report to work.)

Texas Chiropractic College

Lee College

Channelview ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Goose Creek CISD

Deer Park ISD

Galena Park ISD

La Porte ISD

Pasadena ISD

Sheldon ISD

KIPP East End

KIPP Northeast

KIPP Southeast

Clear Horizons Early College High School

According to Harris County Public Health, and based on current air monitoring reports, there continues to be a low health risk for the community. Residents experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.

Common symptoms

Coughing Difficulty breathing Burning, irritation and redness to skin, eyes, nose and throat Headaches, nausea, or dizziness



At-risk Populations

Seniors/Elderly Children Pregnant women Individuals with certain chronic health conditions or immunosuppressed Individuals with respiratory diseases (asthma, COPD, emphysema)



To help answer any health related questions, the Ask My Nurse hotline by Harris Health System is now open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. The number is 713-634-1110. Nurses on the line will help with questions about sign and symptoms. Additionally, individuals with more serious symptoms, call 911 for any life-threatening emergency.

HCPH wants to remind individuals that the situation may lead to strong feelings of stress or anxiety. If this is the case, talk to you someone you trust or contact the National Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746, which offers 24/7 emotional support.

HCPH will continue to working with partners, including hospitals, to monitor the ongoing situation and will provide updates accordingly.

For updated guidance go to: www.readyharris.org/deerparkfire and www.hcphtx.org

What you should do:

Listen to local officials for updates on the situation and for any actions you need to take.

If you are asked to shelter in place, know what to do: stay indoors close windows and doors turn off A/C systems



Monitor local weather/wind forecasts.

forecasts. Check with your school district about closures, go to their website or follow on social media.

For traffic information go to www.houstontranstar.org

