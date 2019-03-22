Where’s Maggie? Catching up with Rock & Roll designer Tod ‘Junker’ Waters ahead of Houston pop-up shop this weekend

Posted 10:42 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, March 22, 2019

We're wide awake and ready to rock! Maggie catches up with Rock & Roll fashion designer Tod "Junker" Waters ahead of the opening of his pop-up shop this weekend. He has dressed the highest in rock royalty from Marilyn Manson to Lenny Kravitz.

 

