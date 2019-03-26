Changing Charlie: Meadowlake Pet Resort stops by to talk about new facility, training for Trey’s dog Charlie

Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center stopped by the show Monday morning to talk about their new facility located in the Galleria.  Among the many services they provide, they also specialize in dog training. So, we decided to put it to the test with Trey’s own boy, Charlie.

After the show, Charlie was officially sent off for training. He will be at Meadowlake’s Galleria location for about two weeks. During this time, we’ll be checking with him periodically to see his progress. At the end of the training, our friends from Meadowlake will be back on Morning Dose to show off what Charlie's learned.

