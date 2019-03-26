Texas Education Agency orders HISD to suspend search for new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Texas Education Agency has ordered the Houston Independent School District to suspend its search for a new superintendent. The timing of this is significant because HISD was just days away from announcing a sole finalist for the superintendent position.

A conservator for HISD sent a letter to the Board of Trustees ordering them to stop their search until the state agency completes its special accreditation investigation into the District.

The Texas Education (TEA) has been investigating HISD since January for allegations it violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.