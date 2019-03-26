The Art Spot: James Madison High School students present “I Have a Dream” and “Mother Universe”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mr. Damien P. Wyre-Hunter’s art class over at HISD’s James Madison High School.

Alexandria Marquez is a sophomore at James Madison. Her piece is called “I Have a Dream,” and Alexandria says what inspires her to draw or paint is simply the beauty of art and its unique ways. She drew and painted a photo of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lesley Barrera is a senior at James Madison. Her piece is called “Mother Universe.” Lesley says her piece is a spin on Mother Nature, and just the overall idea of nature and space.