Where’s Maggie: Sippin’ at Cafe Bustelo Pop-Up Shop in Montrose

Posted 1:09 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, March 26, 2019

Do you love Cuban coffee? Well, we have a special “pop-up” spot for you to visit, which will be open through Saturday, May 25. Cafe Bustelo has a pop-up shop — shipping container transformed into a coffee shop — in the Montrose area.

