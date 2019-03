Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vannessa Wade is just one of thousands of U.S. residents living with sickle cell anemia, an inherited blood disorder transforming the lives of up to 10 percent of African-Americans.

Out guest lost her father to the sickle cell anemia and her sister suffered a massive stroke as a result of the disorder. Wade shares her story and how she manages her health without the use of medication.

It's all about wellness Wednesday on Morning Dose.