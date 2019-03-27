Maggie’s having finger lickin’ good fun ahead of Houston Southern Fried Chicken Festival

Posted 7:32 AM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, March 27, 2019

Prepare your buddies, a party of the crunchiest proportions is coming to Houston next weekend — of course, we're talking about your taste buds! Maggie takes a behind the scenes look at the Houston Southern Fried Chicken Festival ahead of opening day.

The festival is going down April 6 at Peggy Park at 4101 Almeda Road.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.