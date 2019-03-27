Race to Safety: Here’s a sneak peek on what to expect at Maintenance Mania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't run out of time when it comes to your safety! It is very important to change your home appliances, yearly.

Service Technician for Greystar, Saul teaches us how fast and easy it is to change our water heater, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Presented by the Houston Apartment Association, Maintenance Mania is a one day event where maintenance workers are honored for their hard work to keep apartments running smoothly all year round. At the event, maintenance workers will compete to see who is the fastest maintenance pro around Houston.