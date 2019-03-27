The Art Spot: James Madison High School students present ‘Vincente Guerrero’ and ‘Bulma’

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students in Mr. Damien P. Wyre-Hunter’s art class over at Houston ISD’s James Madison High school.

“Vincente Guerrero”

Our first piece is by senior Abigail Pinales, and she calls her piece “Vincente Guerrero.”

Abigail said she drew the piece to showcase Guerrero, the second president of Mexico, and to highlight the work and policies he put into place— many of which are still law to this day.

“Bulma”

Our second piece is by sophomore Alexia Machucho, and her piece is titled “Bulma.”

Alexia said her artwork was inspired by Bulma, her favorite anime character. She said she fell in love with that character because she’s loyal, caring and down to Earth.